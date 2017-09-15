Man sentenced under Scotland's new 'revenge porn' law

Kieran Coyle, 30, pled guilty four days after the law came into force.

Dundee: Man sentenced at city's sheriff court (file pic). PA Images

A man threatened to distribute a sexual image of a woman because she owed him money.

Kieran Coyle, 30, met his victim through a dating website and the pair shared intimate pictures.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the relationship turned sour after the woman failed to repay money Coyle lent her, however.

He then threatened to post a sexual image of the woman online if she did not pay him back.

Coyle pled guilty to a charge under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act on July 7 - four days after the law banning "revenge porn" came into force.

Sheriff George Way imposed a community payback order with 100 hours unpaid work.

"There is a great deal of publicity concerning this type of behaviour and it is important that examples of it are punished," he said.

