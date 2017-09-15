OAP unaccounted for after fire sweeps through her home

Firefighters unable to locate woman, 71, after serious blaze in Inverness.

Fire: The house is close to the banks of the River Ness.

A pensioner is unaccounted for after a fire broke out in her house during the night.

The woman, 71, is believed to have been home alone when the alarm was raised on Island Bank Road, Inverness just before 2am.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but they have yet to trace the householder.

Police confirmed her next of kin are aware.

Experts have been unable to access the building due to structural damage and a full search has not yet been possible.

Detective inspector Steven Mackenzie said: "Our enquiries are at a very early stage.

"However, our initial enquiries suggest that an occupant was within the property that the time of the fire.

"Due to the extensive structural damage, gaining entry to the building is likely to take some time.

"Structural engineers will assess the building and advise when it will be safe to enter.

"Enquiries are continuing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.

"I would like to thank local residents for their co-operation while these enquiries are ongoing. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved."

