Detectives recover drugs worth £112,000 in home raids

Cocaine and heroin among Class A haul seized by officers in Peterhead and Buckie.

Drugs: Cocaine worth £50,000 was recovered by police.

Cocaine and heroin with a street value of £112,000 have been recovered following a proactive police operation.

The Class A haul was seized after a series of search warrants were granted in the Peterhead and Buckie areas.

Specialist officers and community policing teams took part in the raids on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed cocaine with a street value of £50,000 and heroin with a street value of £62,000 were seized.

Three men, aged 36, 33, and 30, have been charged.

The 36 year old man is to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today while the other two men will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw vowed the force will adopt a zero tolerance approach to those involved in the drugs trade.

He said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs to our communities and associated anti-social behaviour.

"We rely on our communities to support us in this and report any concerns they have to us.

"This continued support and assistance is appreciated and we will continue to make it clear that the illegal use of drugs which only serves to spread misery in communities will not be tolerated and these seizures outline our commitment to robustly targeting those who choose to involve themselves with such activity."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

