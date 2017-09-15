Murder accused 'phoned pensioner to admit stabbing'

Trial hears Robert Stratton later admitted he had knifed two people in Dundee.

Julie McCash and David Sorrie

A pensioner has told a court how a man accused of murdering two people phoned him early in the morning to say he had knifed somebody.

Norman Kinney, 68, was getting ready to take his grandchildren out for the day when he took a call from Robert Stratton.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the call, at 6.10am on February 26, caused alarm.

Prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC asked Mr Kinney what Stratton , 43, had said.

The retired HGV driver replied: "He said 'there's been trouble, get down to my house now'.

"He said 'I've stabbed somebody'."

Mr Kinney, of Dundee, was giving evidence on the second day of proceedings against Stratton, who denies murdering Julie McCash, 43, and David Sorrie, 32, and other charges including assault and possessing cocaine.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim that he was acting in self-defence in relation to the murder charges.

Mr Kinney, who gave his evidence by video link from another location, told the court he was the father of Stratton's partner, Lee.

He said he was very concerned to receive the call and was worried about his daughter.

Mr Kinney said Stratton, of Dundee, told him that Lee was in their house in the city's Drumlanrig Drive.

The pensioner also said that Mr Stratton told him that he was at another location, five minutes away from the property.

Mr Kinney told Mr Prentice: "My main concern was my daughter. So I drove to the house.

"By the time I arrived, there were armed police surrounding the house and there were two people on the ground.

"My main concern was my daughter. So I drove to the house. By the time I arrived, there were armed police surrounding the house and there were two people on the ground. I was scared. I thought my daughter was lying dead in the house. I saw two people lying there dead." Norman Kinney

"I was scared. I thought my daughter was lying dead in the house.

"I saw two people lying there dead."

Mr Kinney said he told police officers that Mr Stratton was at another location. He then drove to pick up Stratton.

Mr Kinney added: "He got in the car and said 'take me to Glasgow'.

"I said 'what?' as my only concern was for my daughter."

Mr Kinney said he didn't take Mr Stratton to Glasgow but that he "dropped him off at the top of Dundee".

When Mr Prentice asked him if Mr Stratton had said anything during the short journey, Mr Kinney said "yes".

He added: "He said he had stabbed somebody. I said to him 'What the f*** did you do that when you've got two good hands? Why did you use a blade?'.

"So he started to cry and I gave him two roll-ups."

Mr Prentice asked him if Stratton had said anything else.

Mr Kinney replied: "He said he stabbed two people."

Earlier in evidence, Mr Stratton's partner Lee Kinney gave evidence to the court via video link from another location.

She told defence advocate Edward Targowski QC how she had attended a get-together earlier in the evening for friends and relatives of 18-year-old Ralph Smith, who died after falling the same month from cliffs in Arbroath, Angus.

She told Mr Targowski that she was asked to leave the gathering after becoming involved in an argument with some of the people there.

Ms Kinney said that after leaving a group of people attacked her.

She added: "The blows were coming at me from all directions. It happened so quickly. I was lying on the ground in the foetal position - blows were reigning down on me.

"There were angry female voices.

"I was in a very bad state. My head was bust open. My forehead was really badly swollen and I was black and blue all over. My hair was congealed with blood."

Ms Kinney told the court that she managed to get back inside her house, which is also located in Drumlanrig Drive.

She told the court that she climbed up into her loft because she thought she was at risk from the people outside.

Ms Kinney told the court that an ambulance later took her to Ninewells Hospital to treat her injuries.

Stratton, who is represented by advocate Edward Targowski QC, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has lodged special defences of self defence and incrimination.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.

The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh. PA

The full charges against Stratton

Prosecutors claim that on February 26 2017, at Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, Stratton assaulted his partner Lee Kinney by seizing her by the throat and throwing her to the ground. It is alleged that he seized her by the arms and hair and repeatedly pushed her on the body and did "pick her up and carry her away".

The second charge alleges that on the same date at Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, Mr Stratton assaulted Julie McCash, 43, and struck her on the body with a knife and that he "did murder her."

The third charge alleges that on the same date at the same location, he murdered David Sorrie, 32, by striking him on the body with a knife. It's alleged that he ran towards Mr Sorrie whilst "brandishing two knives" and did attempt to strike him on the body with the knives before pursuing him.

The fourth charge states that on the same date and at the same location Stratton assaulted Wendy McKinney and that he ran towards her whilst brandishing two knives. It's claimed that Stratton attempted to strike Wendy on the body with the knives.

The fifth charge alleges that on February 27, 2017, at Drumlanrig Drive, Dundee, Stratton was in possession of a quantity of cocaine and this was "contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971".

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.