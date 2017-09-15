Nursery closed as 29 children catch vomiting virus

Parents have been asked to keep any children with vomiting or diarrhoea home.

Hazlehead: Nursery shut amid vomiting bug outbreak (file pic). CC by Ewan Rennie

An Aberdeen nursery has been shut after 29 children caught a vomiting virus.

They are among 80 children who attend Hazlehead Nursery at Hazlehead School.

Parents have been asked to keep any children suffering from vomiting or diarrhoea home.

They were contacted by NHS Grampian's public health department in a letter on Friday.

"There have recently been a number of children affected with diarrhoea and vomiting," they wrote.

"At this time of year it is common for viral infections to cause these symptoms."

Is is unclear when Hazlehead Nursery will reopen.

