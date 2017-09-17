Unexplained death probe after body discovered at home
Officers were called to a home on Byron Crescent shortly before 9pm on Saturday.
Police are investigating an unexplained death in Aberdeen.
Officers were called to a home on Byron Crescent shortly before 9pm on Saturday.
An investigation has been launched and police remained at the property on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the force said no further information was available.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.