Unexplained death probe after body discovered at home

Officers were called to a home on Byron Crescent shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Aberdeen.

An investigation has been launched and police remained at the property on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the force said no further information was available.

