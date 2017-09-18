Cyclist injured in van smash causing rush hour delays

Crash happened on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout near Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

A96: Diversions in place after crash. Google 2017

A cyclist has been injured in a collision with a van, causing rush hour delays.

The crash happened on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout near Kintore in Aberdeenshire.

A man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision, which happened shortly after 6.20am on Monday.

The busy route has been shut in both directions. The driver of the van was uninjured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We do not have specific details yet on the cyclist's injuries. Diversions are in place."

