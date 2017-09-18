Bodies of two people found as police cordon off house

Emergency services were called to Byron Crescent in Northfield, Aberdeen.

Byron Crescent: Deaths being treated as unexplained. STV

The bodies of two people have been found at a house in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Byron Crescent in Northfield shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

STV News understands a man and a woman in their 60s were discovered.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained.

An investigation has been launched and police cordoned off the property on Sunday.

