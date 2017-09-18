Bodies of two people found as police cordon off house
Emergency services were called to Byron Crescent in Northfield, Aberdeen.
The bodies of two people have been found at a house in Aberdeen.
Emergency services were called to Byron Crescent in Northfield shortly before 9pm on Saturday.
STV News understands a man and a woman in their 60s were discovered.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained.
An investigation has been launched and police cordoned off the property on Sunday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.