Body of woman found by police as house goes up in flames
The discovery was made after a fire at a home on Island Bank Road in Inverness.
The body of a woman has been found after a house fire.
The blaze happened at a home on Island Bank Road in Inverness.
Formal identification has yet to take place but police have told the family of Margaret McArthur, 71, about the discovery.
Officers found the body on Sunday after a major investigation.
Detective inspector Steven Mackenzie said: "Our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Enquiries into the fire are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.
"However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.