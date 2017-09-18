  • STV
  • MySTV

Serial robber jailed for £40,000 diamond rings raid 

STV

Brazen thief captured on CCTV as he fled scene after trying two rings on his pinkie.

Court: Michael Walker has also been convicted of several thefts in England.
Court: Michael Walker has also been convicted of several thefts in England. North Yorkshire Police

A notorious jewel thief whose "prolific" campaign of raids was only stopped after he appeared on Crimewatch has been jailed after stealing rings worth £40,000.

Michael Walker is already serving a lengthy prison term for a string of thefts at jewellers in the north of England.

The serial robber has now been ordered to serve another 12 months behind bars after an audacious raid on Henderson Jewellers in Union Street, Dundee.

CCTV footage of the brazen crime on February 5, 2016 was played in Dundee Sheriff Court.

Father-of-one Walker, of Liverpool, was seen loitering in the shop's entrance alcove before opening a door and summoning a sales assistant.

She then followed him out of the store to look at rings in a window display before they both walked back in.

The sales assistant brought the items to Walker - who was standing directly below and facing a CCTV camera in the store.

Walker was invited to try on both rings and placed them on his pinky finger.

An accomplice - who has never been traced - then opened the store's door and Walker sprinted from the shop with the rings.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told the court: "The first ring is an emerald cut diamond in an 18 carat white gold band and is valued at £25,000.

"The second is a brilliant cut diamond set in a six core setting on an 18 carat white gold band and is valued at £14,500.

"The second man who came to the door was shouting 'come on, let's go' and in response the accused ran.

"He was never caught by the staff member who gave chase and was not traced by police.

"As a result the rings were never recovered.

"This offence was the first in a course of conduct that then followed at other jewellery shops."

Walker, 32, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of theft.

Defence solicitor Susan Gibson said: "He is serving a two years and ten months sentence for thefts to a value of £150,000 imposed at Liverpool Crown Court in December 2016.

"He was in Aberdeen visiting a friend and had been to a casino and lost a lot of money.

"He is a gambling addict and was gambling on roulette machines.

"He was in a vicious circle and was in debt and these offences then occurred."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Walker for a year.

Walker was featured on BBC's Crimewatch programme last summer as police investigated a series of thefts in St Helens, Warrington and York committed after the Dundee crime.

Walker - who previously served a four-and-a-half year jail term for a robbery in 2006 - was captured carrying out the "unsophisticated" crimes on CCTV and made full admissions after his mugshot was shown on the TV show.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.