Boy, 14, punched in face at It movie for throwing popcorn

Police are hunting a 30-year-old man after the incident at the Odeon in Dundee.

A 14-year-old boy has been punched in the face at a cinema after throwing popcorn during the showing of the horror film It.

Police were alerted to the incident at the Odeon Cinema in Dundee.

Officers are hunting a 30-year-old man who punched the boy in the face on Friday.

The man walked out of the cinema following the attack.

CCTV is being searched as part of the investigation.

