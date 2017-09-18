Man and woman found dead in house are named by police

The bodies of William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, were discovered in Aberdeen.

Discovery: The pair were found on Saturday night. STV

The deaths of a man and woman found at a house in Aberdeen are being treated as non-suspicious.

William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, were discovered in Byron Crescent, Northfield, around 8pm on Saturday.

Police said a report had been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police can confirm that the deaths of a man and a woman in the Byron Crescent area are not suspicious.

"Officers were called to the address at around 8pm on Saturday, September 16.

"The pair have been identified as William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, of Byron Crescent.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is standard."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.