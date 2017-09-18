Man and woman found dead in house are named by police
The bodies of William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, were discovered in Aberdeen.
The deaths of a man and woman found at a house in Aberdeen are being treated as non-suspicious.
William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, were discovered in Byron Crescent, Northfield, around 8pm on Saturday.
Police said a report had been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: "Police can confirm that the deaths of a man and a woman in the Byron Crescent area are not suspicious.
"Officers were called to the address at around 8pm on Saturday, September 16.
"The pair have been identified as William and Kathleen Thomson, both 68, of Byron Crescent.
"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is standard."
