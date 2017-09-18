Delays as lorry engulfed in flames while crossing bridge
Fire crews were called to the scene of an HGV on fire at around 7.50pm on Monday.
A lorry has been engulfed in a blaze while crossing a bridge just north of Inverness
Emergency services were called to the Kessock Bridge in the Highlands at about 7.50pm on Monday.
The alarm was raised after an HGV went up in flames, with the cabin "well alight".
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We did receive quite a number of calls to it. An articulated lorry was on fire and the crew cab was well alight.
"We have no indication of any injuries or any entrapments or anything like that."
The A9 northbound carriageway on the crossing remains closed as the incident continues to be dealt with by emergency services.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene, with crews using two hose reel jets and two sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.
Police Scotland were also in attendance, helping to deal with traffic management.
The fire service spokeswoman said the flames had been extinguished by 8.25pm.
