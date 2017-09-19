Unconscious sailor pulled from water after boat overturns

Man was airlifted to hospital after the incident in the Cromarty Firth near Rosskeen.

Coastguard: CPR was carried out on the shoreline. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

An unconscious sailor has been pulled from the water after his boat overturned.

The man was airlifted to hospital following the incident in the Cromarty Firth near Rosskeen at 4.45pm on Monday.

RNLI crews were forced to swim to the man before pulling him to safety.

CPR was then carried out and the sailor was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by coastguard helicopter.

Crews were stood down after final checks were made in the area.

