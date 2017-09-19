£150,000 of drugs recovered during week of enforcement

Officers executed a number of warrants resulting in recovery of heroin and cocaine.

Seized: Officers executed 13 search warrants.

Eight people have been charged after a large quantity of illegal drugs were recovered during a targeted period of enforcement in the Highlands.

Police seized almost £150,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and valium tablets during the raids last week.

Officers executed 13 search warrants in the Inverness, south Highland and Easter Ross areas as part of Operation Ram.

Approximately 11kg of cannabis, 1kg of cocaine, heroin worth more than £16,000 and a large quantity of valium tablets, were recovered along with smaller amounts of methadone and crack cocaine.

The drugs recovered are estimated to be worth a combined total of £147,000 - while £6,000 in cash was also recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Sutherland said: "All of this activity sends a very clear message - drug dealing will not be tolerated in the Highlands and we will take action against anyone involved in this trade.

"Drug dealers should not feel that they have any power in our communities - they should feel that they are in the margins of society and our recent work has been focused on disrupting their activity to ensure that is the case.

"I want drug dealers to be looking over their shoulder for our officers because if you think you can get away with dealing drugs, then think again."

"I'm grateful for all of the information from our communities which has helped lead to these results and the support given to our officers during this operation," he added.

"I hope these results provide reassurance to the public that we are doing everything in our power to tackle the illegal trade in controlled drugs."

Local policing and specialist officers were joined as part of the operation by representatives from Crimestoppers and The Highland Council.

Jim Ferguson, Scottish chairman of Crimestoppers, said: "Crimestoppers is delighted to have been out and involved in operational activity with the police for a number of drug raids.

"We encourage our communities to provide information and intelligence on those dealing drugs and I was delighted to see the professionalism and dedication of the officers in action this week."

Provost of Inverness, Helen Carmichael said: "The police do a fantastic job, but they can't prevent and detect crime entirely on their own.

"They need the support of the public to provide valuable information, so I would appeal to everyone - please report anything suspicious to either the police or to Crimestoppers. You can help to keep your community safe."

Anyone with information or concerns relating to the use or supply of illegal drugs should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers UK online.

