Aberdeen-bound flight in emergency landing in Edinburgh
The HOP flight from Charles de Gaulle declared the emergency while flying over Angus.
An Aberdeen-bound plane has made an emergency landing in Edinburgh.
The HOP flight from Charles de Gaulle declared the emergency while flying over Angus at 10.30am on Tuesday.
The AFR12BA service, which had 66 passengers on board, turned back and landed at Edinburgh Airport.
An airport spokesman said crews were aware of the fault.
