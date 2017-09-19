Aberdeen-bound flight in emergency landing in Edinburgh

The HOP flight from Charles de Gaulle declared the emergency while flying over Angus.

HOP: Flight was heading to Aberdeen. CC by Eric Salard / Cropped

An Aberdeen-bound plane has made an emergency landing in Edinburgh.

The HOP flight from Charles de Gaulle declared the emergency while flying over Angus at 10.30am on Tuesday.

The AFR12BA service, which had 66 passengers on board, turned back and landed at Edinburgh Airport.

An airport spokesman said crews were aware of the fault.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.