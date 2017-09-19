Sailor, 56, dies after being rescued from Cromarty Firth
RNLI crews were forced to swim to the man before pulling him to land to carry out CPR.
A 56-year-old man has died after being rescued from the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident after reports from members of the public about a person in the water at about 4.30pm on Monday.
The sailor was then airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by coastguard helicopter where he has since died.
His next of kin are aware.
Inspector Jamie Wilson said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time."
