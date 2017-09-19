Pupil caught carrying knife on primary school bus

The incident happened in the Badenoch and Strathspey area of the Highlands.

A pupil has been caught carrying a knife on a primary school bus.

The blade was confiscated from the pupil on Friday before the vehicle reached the school.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "A knife was confiscated from a pupil on the bus and was never taken onto school grounds.

"This was an isolated incident. Nobody was injured and there was no risk to the school community or the wider public.

"Officers will be working in partnership with the school and Highland Council to investigate the incident and provide suitable guidance to all involved."

A Highland Council spokesman added: "The council works closely with the police in such matters and school staff followed all correct protocols in handling and reporting the incident.

"The school will be reinforcing safety messages with pupils and parents on pupils not bringing inappropriate items into school or onto school transport."

