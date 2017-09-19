UK's oil and gas reserves 'could last only ten years'

Scientists also found the fracking industry would struggle to break even.

Industry: Call for more renewable energy (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The UK's oil and gas reserves may only last for another ten years, a new study has found.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh studied output from offshore fields and have estimated that around 10% of original recoverable oil and gas remains.

Their analysis also found that fracking would be only barely economically feasible.

The Edinburgh Geological Society said their findings showed the need to move towards greater use of renewable energy.

'The UK urgently needs a bold energy transition plan, instead of trusting to dwindling fossil fuel reserves and possible fracking.' Prof Roy Thompson

Analysis of oil reserves found that discoveries of new fields have consistently lagged behind output since the 1990s.

The scientists said this indicated oil and gas reserves would run out within a decade, leaving the UK reliant on imports.

A lack of suitable geological sites for fracking meant the industry would struggle to break even, they said.

Professor Roy Thompson, of the university's school of geosciences, said: "The UK urgently needs a bold energy transition plan, instead of trusting to dwindling fossil fuel reserves and possible fracking.

"We must act now and drive the necessary shift to a clean economy with integration between energy systems.

"There needs to be greater emphasis on renewables, energy storage and improved insulation and energy efficiencies."

