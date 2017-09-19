Double murder accused told police he was 'so, so sorry'

Robert Stratton stabbed Julie McCash and David Sorrie following a vigil in Dundee.

Victims: Julie McCash and David Sorrie.

A man accused of murder told police he was "sorry" after being detained for killing two people, a court has been told.

Robert Stratton, 43, reportedly made the comment during questioning at a Dundee police station in February.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday how DC Nicola Annan recorded Stratton's statement after police held him in custody him over the deaths of Julie McCash, 43, and 32-year-old David Sorrie.

The pair lost their lives after they were stabbed in Dundee's Drumlanrig Drive on February 26.

Stratton turned himself in after telling officers during a telephone call that he had "done something bad".

When questioned, the court was told, Stratton said: "I'm so, so sorry. What the f**k have I done?"

He also claimed to "feel sick," DC Annan added.

Stratton was later formally charged with murdering both Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie.

The 43-year-old denies both murder charges and others including assault and possessing cocaine.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim that he was acting in self defence.

The court earlier heard that the alleged murders took place after a vigil for the friends and family of 18-year-old Ralph Smith, who lost his life after falling from cliffs in Arbroath, Angus the previous day.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.