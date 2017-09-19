Man plunges into water after falling down river bank

Emergency services were called to the River Ness in Inverness on Tuesday.

River Ness: Police, ambulance and fire crews called. STV

A man has plunged into the water after falling down a river bank.

Emergency services were called to the River Ness in Inverness shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The man was able to remove himself from the river shortly afterwards.

"He has been examined at the scene by the Scottish Ambualnce Service. He is not requiring hospital assistance."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: "The man was out of the water before we got there. Crews were then stood down."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.