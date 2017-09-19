Murder accused claims alleged victim 'ran into knife'

Dundee murder trial hears of street confrontation that left two dead.

Deaths: Julie McCash and David Sorrie.

A man accused of murdering two people has told a court one of his alleged victims "ran into a knife" during a confrontation in Dundee.

Robert Stratton told a jury how Julie McCash, 43, suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed by a knife he had taken from his kitchen on February 26, 2016.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday that David Sorrie, 32, then came at Stratton with a bottle during an early morning disturbance in the city's Drumlanrig Drive.

Stratton said Mr Sorrie "came into contact" with a knife which he had been carrying but claimed he "wasn't too sure" about the circumstances surrounding how Mr Sorrie had been stabbed.

Giving evidence on Tuesday afternoon, Stratton said he had not intended to hurt anybody.

He told jurors he and his partner had been attending a get together in a friend's house and had been asked to leave.

After leaving the house, Stratton said a group of people started assaulting his partner Lee Kinney in the street.

The accused told the court he and Ms Kinney fled to their home where, he claimed, a group of people tried to break in.

He said he then went outside with two knives from his kitchen in a bid to get the people to move away.

The court heard that a confrontation followed during which Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie sustained stab wounds which they later died from.

Stratton told the court: "I didn't want to hurt anybody."

The 43-year-old, of Dundee, was giving evidence on the third day of proceedings against him.

He denies two charges of murder and claims he acted in self defence.

The court earlier heard that the alleged murders took place after a vigil for the friends and family of 18-year-old Ralph Smith, who lost his life after falling from cliffs in Arbroath the previous day.

