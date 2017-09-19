Bodies 'lay in flat for three days,' murder trial told

Krzysztof Gadecki is accused of murdering Ronald Kidd and Holly Alexander.

Deaths: Holly Alexander and Ronald Kidd.

A man and woman may have lain dead in a Dundee flat for three days before they were found, a murder trial has heard.

Krzysztof Gadecki is accused of murdering Ronald Kidd and Holly Alexander in December 2016 by repeatedly stabbing them at a flat in Rosefield Street, Dundee.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Edinburgh heard constable Aaron Brake discovered the bodies when he was called to the property.

PC Brake said he saw "blood splatters" and added: "It looked like something had happened within the property. I could see various items strewn about."

After a joiner forced the lock the officer was able to see a dead woman inside the flat and a man's legs hanging out from a bedroom door.

At the time of his death, Mr Kidd was the subject of a restriction of liberty order which required him to remain at home between 7 pm and 7 am the following day.

PC Brake had been called to the flat after security firm G4S received an alert notification that an electronic tag fitted to Mr Kidd showed he had not left his home address for a period of three days.

Gadecki, 38, is alleged to have murdered the 40-year-old with a knife or similar instrument between December 8 and 11 2016.

He is also charged with murdering Ms Alexander, 37, in a similar fashion between the same dates.

Gadecki has denied the charges and lodged a special defence of self defence claiming that he had been assaulted by the deceased.

