Elderly man dies three days after being struck by car
The 80-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Dundee on Tuesday.
An elderly man has died three days after he was struck by a car in Dundee.
The 80-year-old suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a grey Honda while walking on the High Street, Lochee, at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and died on Friday. The driver of the car was uninjured.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of the collision and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
"Tayside division officers appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer quoting incident number 3116 of November 14."
