Elderly man dies three days after being struck by car

The 80-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Dundee on Tuesday.

Lochee: Collision happened on High Street on November 14. CC by Val Vannet

An elderly man has died three days after he was struck by a car in Dundee.

The 80-year-old suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a grey Honda while walking on the High Street, Lochee, at around 7.25pm on Tuesday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and died on Friday. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances of the collision and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

"Tayside division officers appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer quoting incident number 3116 of November 14."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.