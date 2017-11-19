Police reach out to domestic abuse victim over Twitter

Social media account of Lochaber and Skye Police tweets 'letter' to unnamed woman.

Skye: Unnamed domestic abuse victim urged to contact police.

Police on the Isle of Skye have used Twitter to write a "letter" to an anonymous domestic abuse victim urging her to come forward.

The social media account of Lochaber and Skye Police tweeted a six-part Twitter thread advising the unnamed woman to listen to worried friends and family and get in touch with police or Women's Aid.

People on Twitter praised the police department for its "truly remarkable" and "commendable" use of the social media platform.

Lochaber and Skye Police later said the tweets were "a reach-out to anyone who may be at risk" of domestic abuse.

The first tweet, posted on Saturday afternoon, reads: "A letter to a young woman in #Skye.

"We know you follow this account and want you to see this.

"We've told you previously that we think you are at risk of domestic abuse from your partner."

The thread continues by saying that the family and friends of the victim have warned her she is "in danger", and by emphasising that any abuse she has suffered is not her fault.

It then ended by appealing to the victim to talk to either a police officer or to Women's Aid workers, listing contact telephone numbers.

Many respondents on Twitter were effusive in their praise of the police department, describing the tweets as "caring " and "supportive".

The department thanked the public for its response but did not clarify whether the letter was addressed to a real person, simply saying that they hoped it would help "anyone who may be at risk".

