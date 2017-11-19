Hunt for attempted armed robbers who fled Sainsbury's

They left empty-handed after trying to rob a Sainsbury's petrol station in Dundee.

Attempted robbery: Sainsbury's staff raised the alarm. 2017 Google

Police are hunting two males who attempted an armed robbery on a Sainsbury's petrol station in Dundee.

The masked pair stormed into the store on Tom Johnston Road at around 10.40pm on Saturday, brandishing weapons at staff and demanding money.

But they fled the petrol station empty-handed after staff raised the alarm and the suspects were seen running towards Baldovie Road across the car park of the neighbouring Sainsbury's supermarket.

They were last seen meeting up with another male who was riding a mountain bike.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 3in, of medium build and wearing a black North Face jacket, black tracksuit bottoms.

The second is also described as a white, 5ft, of skinny build and wearing a black North Face jacket, and grey jogging bottoms.

The male on the mountain bike was wearing a navy blue zip-up jacket with a fur lined hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating this crime would like anybody who may have been in the area and observed the above males before or after the crime, or may have any information relating to this crime, to contact the police on telephone number 101 quoting crime number 30229/17.

"If they wish to remain anonymous then they can call Crimestoppers on telephone number 0800 555 111."

