Teacher 'told pupil to give classmate Chinese burn'

The Aberdeenshire tutor is also accused of calling another child a 'little s**t'.

Hearing: Panel will rule on the charges (file pic).

A teacher has been accused of instructing a pupil to give another child a "Chinese burn".

The tutor has also been charged with referring to a pupil as a "little s**t" at a school in Aberdeenshire.

Neither the teacher nor the school have been publicly named at the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS).

An independent panel will rule on the charges at a hearing in Edinburgh this week.

Charges state the teacher failed to follow the school's "restorative approach" on January 14, 2016.

The teacher allegedly instructed an S3 pupil to give another pupil a "Chinese burn" on the date, as well as using the term "little s***" in response to a child's behaviour during a lesson.

On March 10, 2016, the same teacher allegedly used inappropriate language towards a colleague by saying "you put up your f***ing hand."

The GTCS alleges the teacher broke the code of conduct and is "unfit to teach".

The teacher could be struck off or suspended if the charges are found proven.

