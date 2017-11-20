Nuclear bomb proof RAF bunker goes on the market 

Bidders have until December 6 to put in an offer for the subterranean shelter in Inverness.

Nuclear: The property was built in 1941 to survive a direct hit from the most powerful bombs of the time. Highland Council

An RAF bunker from the Second World War which can withstand a nuclear bomb is up for sale.

Bidders have until Wednesday December 6 to put in an offer for the subterranean shelter in Inverness.

Highland Council said the property is comprised of a tarmac surfaced car park and two underground levels which were built in 1941 to house the RAF during the Second World War.

The advert states: "The bunker was built to survive a direct hit from the most powerful bombs from the time.

"The structure is built with thick concrete walls and ceilings.

"During the 1980's the facility was enhanced to enable it to withstand Nuclear, Biological or Chemical attacks.

"As a result the premises now benefits from blast and sealed doors, decontamination facilities, two diesel generators to power the building and an air filtration system to provide safe air in the event of Nuclear, Biological or Chemical attack."

Potential buyers can arrange a viewing and submit their offer to Highland Council, which owns the property.

