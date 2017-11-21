  • STV
  • MySTV

Patients in Scotland first to use new powerful scanner

Paul O'Hare

Scientists at Aberdeen University have scanned the first set of patients with the prototype scanner.

Health: The new scanner can extract more information than a traditional MRI machine.
Health: The new scanner can extract more information than a traditional MRI machine. © STV

Patients in Scotland have become the first in the world to use a new scanner which has been likened to "100 MRIs in one".

A team of researchers at the University of Aberdeen have scanned the first set of patients with their prototype Fast Field Cycling MRI scanner.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) uses strong magnetic fields and radiowaves to produce detailed images of inside a patient's body.

The new scanner can extract more information than a traditional MRI machine by switching the strength of the magnetic field during the scanning procedure, researchers said.

Research group leader, Professor David Lurie, said "Because Fast Field Cycling scanners can switch their magnetic field, it is almost like having 100 different MRI scanners in one.

"This gives an extra dimension to the data collected from each patient, greatly expanding the diagnostic potential.

"It is incredibly exciting to have imaged our first patients.

"This is a major step towards our technology being adopted by hospitals to benefit patients, which is the ultimate goal of our research."

"The Fast Field Cycling scanner has great potential, because it might give more accurate 'real time' information on what is happening in the brain tissue, helping to direct treatment."
Dr Mary Joan MacLeod

The University of Aberdeen has a proud history with MRI machines.

In the 1970s a research team from the university built the first full body-MRI scanner and used it to obtain the first clinically useful image of a patient.

These devices are now used in hospitals across the globe.

Fast Field Cycling scanners have been under development for the last 10 years.

Now the first-ever patients have been scanned with the next generation scanner.

The prototype has been used to image the brains of patients who have recently suffered from a stroke, who are taking part in the so-called Puffins trial.

Researchers hope that additional information from the scanner will help doctors see the stroke-affected part of the brain more precisely, which could help with treatment and recovery plans.

Dr Mary Joan MacLeod, lead for the trial, added: "Treatments for stroke have to be given very early to be effective, and the CT scans patients currently undergo on admission to hospital give us limited information to help plan that treatment.

"The Fast Field Cycling scanner has great potential, because it might give more accurate 'real time' information on what is happening in the brain tissue, helping to direct treatment."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.