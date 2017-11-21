Major search operation for missing fisherman resumes

Emergency services were called after a boat was found on rocks near Applecross.

The search for a fisherman whose boat was found on rocks in Wester Ross has resumed after being suspended overnight.

A passer-by called 999 after finding the boat with its engine running near Applecross on Monday afternoon.

A major search was launched but no trace of him was found before darkness fell.

Kyle and Portree lifeboats and the rescue helicopter based at Stornoway were called out to find the missing fisherman.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said ten fishing vessels also joined the search.

An MCA spokesman said the operation had been suspended overnight and was resuming on Tuesday morning.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) also said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesman said: "We have started an investigation into yesterday's grounding of the fishing vessel Varuna, south of Applecross on the west coast of Scotland.

"It is understood that the vessel was being operated single-handedly and the skipper is missing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.