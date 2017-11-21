Snow to hit Scotland as temperatures plunge to -8C

Rain is likely to give way to icy conditions in the Highlands, says STV's Sean Batty.

Chilly: Temperatures to plunge in Scotland this weekend. PA

Snow is on its way to northern Scotland with temperatures to plunge well below zero.

Heavy rain is likely to give way to snow in the Highlands on Thursday, potentially causing travel disruption.

Temperatures could drop to -8C by the weekend, according to STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

"Over the last few days our colder air has been slowly pushed north with a big temperature contrast developing across Scotland," he said.

"On Tuesday morning, temperatures across the Northern Isles and the north of the mainland were around 3C to 5C, while in the south west around Stranraer it was 13C.

"This much milder air will continue to drift north through Tuesday, continuing to battle against the colder air in the north, although the colder air will win out later in the week."

The first snow is likely to fall on Thursday, Sean said.

"At this stage there is a fair amount of uncertainty as to how much will fall from and to what level.

"Current thoughts are that heavy snow will fall to fairly low levels, down to 150 metres, although snow to lower levels is also possible.

"This is likely to lead to some hazardous driving conditions on higher roads on Thursday morning and possible snow gate closures."

Sean cautioned that long-term forecasts can change quickly.

"There is a chance this could change to a milder outlook, although at this current time we should prepare for colder weather," he said.

"The snow and colder outlook will come as good news to the ski centres where this could bring an early start to the season."

Snowy conditions: Cold air meets warm. STV

