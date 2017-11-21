Russian destroyer escorted from Moray Firth by Royal Navy

Foreign warships such as the Vice Admiral Kulakov routinely pass through UK waters.

Russian destroyer: Vice Admiral Kulakov seen from HMS Somerset. Royal Navy

A Russian warship has been escorted out of the Moray Firth by the Royal Navy.

The HMS Somerset was dispatched after the Vice Admiral Kulakov was sighted on Saturday.

The Navy frigate shadowed the destroyer as it sailed out of the firth and along the coast of Norway.

Russian warships routinely pass through UK waters as they travel to and from deployments in the Mediterranean and the Gulf.

HMS Somerset commanding officer said: "As with all Royal Navy ships operating in UK waters, HMS Somerset was at a high state of alert to deal with any maritime security task such as this.

"Monitoring transits of non-Nato warships through UK territorial waters is part of what the Royal Navy does all year round to keep Britain safe.

"We now continue with our original tasking having seen the Russian ships safely through the UK's area of interest."

The Vice Admiral Kulakov is a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer and it is believed to have been returning from a deployment in the Mediterranean.

The warship was accompanied by a tanker, which is standard procedure for Russian ships.

It was not the Kulakov's first visit to the UK - the destroyer was also shadowed by HMS Somerset from the same position in the Moray Firth in March last year.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.