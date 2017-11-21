Body of man discovered in van outside Travelodge hotel

Police have cordoned off the car park of the hotel in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Travelodge: Body found on Tuesday afternoon. Google 2017/PA

The body of a man has been found in a van outside a Travelodge.

Police have cordoned off the car park of the hotel on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

The man was found dead shortly before 12.10pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have been notified of a sudden death.

"We are carrying out enquiries."

