Body of man discovered in van outside Travelodge hotel
Police have cordoned off the car park of the hotel in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
The body of a man has been found in a van outside a Travelodge.
Police have cordoned off the car park of the hotel on Inverurie Road in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
The man was found dead shortly before 12.10pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have been notified of a sudden death.
"We are carrying out enquiries."
