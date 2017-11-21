Sickness hits 70 pupils as school shut for rest of week

Staff have also been hit by the bug at Kinmylies Primary and Nursery in Inverness.

Kinmylies: High level of sickness. Google 2017

A sickness bug has struck down 70 pupils, forcing a school to close for the rest of the week.

Staff have also been hit by the outbreak at Kinmylies Primary and Nursery in Inverness.

A deep clean will be carried out while the school remains closed until Monday.

In a letter to parents and carers, head teacher Fiona McKellar said: "As you will be aware, there has been a high level of sickness throughout the school and nursery this week.

"We have taken advice from Highland Council, school nursing team and the health protection team.

"Highland Council has been liaising with the public health protection team due to a high level of children being affected by sickness and diarrhoea at Kinmylies Primary and Nursery.

She added: "Seventy pupils have currently been affected.

"The school will be undergoing a deep clean and we will be closed on Wednesday 22, Thursday 23, and Friday, November 24, to allow pupils and staff time to recover and prevent possible reinfection.

"We apologise for this inconvenience but the health of pupils and staff is paramount."

Letter: Parents have been alerted.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.