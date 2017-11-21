Elderly man who died after being struck by car named

Richard Robertson, 80, died in hospital three days after incident in Dundee.

Lochee High Street: Richard Robertson was struck by a car. CC by Val Vannet

An elderly man who died after being struck by a car in Dundee has been named.

Richard Robertson was hit by a grey Honda while walking on Lochee High Street last Tuesday.

The 80-year-old from Dundee was taken to Ninewells Hospital where died three days later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Robertson's family have asked for privacy at this time.

