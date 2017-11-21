Elderly man who died after being struck by car named
Richard Robertson, 80, died in hospital three days after incident in Dundee.
An elderly man who died after being struck by a car in Dundee has been named.
Richard Robertson was hit by a grey Honda while walking on Lochee High Street last Tuesday.
The 80-year-old from Dundee was taken to Ninewells Hospital where died three days later.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Mr Robertson's family have asked for privacy at this time.
