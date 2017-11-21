Mobility scooter stolen from disabled man's garden

The vehicle was taken from outside a house on Thornhill Court in Glenrothes, Fife.

A mobility scooter has been stolen from outside the home of a disabled man in Fife.

The vehicle was taken from a garden on Thornhill Court, Glenrothes, on Monday.

Police described the theft, which happened between 2pm and 4pm, as a "despicable act".

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly said: "I ask that anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area on Monday afternoon, or who has seen the scooter since, contacts us as soon as possible."

The Shoprider brand scooter has distinctive yellow markings on its steering column.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

