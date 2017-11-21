Three women on attempted murder charge after A9 crash
A car and a van were involved in the smash in Easter Ross in the Highlands.
Three women have been charged with attempted murder after a crash on the A9.
A car and a van were involved in the smash near the Evanton overpass in Easter Ross in the Highlands.
Agnes Stewart, 21 and Lauren MacArthur, 23, both of Invergordon, and Mary Stewart, 46, of Conon Bridge, were charged with attempted murder following the collision at 1.15pm on Sunday.
The women have also been accused of assault to injury and the danger of life.
They made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Tain Sheriff Court and were released on bail.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.