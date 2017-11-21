Flood alerts in place as heavy rain sweeps Scotland

Motorists urged to drive carefully in the difficult conditions.

Warning: Roads flooded across Scotland (file pic). SWNS

Flood alerts are in place across much of Scotland with major trunk routes affected by heavy rain across the country.

Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney and the Borders were all ordered to be aware by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Parts of Caithness and Sutherland were put on the body's more serious red warning list, while a Police Scotland spokesman said all of the Highlands had been hit.

He said: "There's been serious flooding to the whole of the Highlands. Main roads, side roads - everything.

"It's affected very few properties, mainly roads."

Traffic Scotland reported the A9 between Dornoch and Thurso was covered with surface water, while Aberdeen saw flooding on the A90 near Bridge of Don.

Glasgow was also affected, with drivers advised to use caution in the difficult conditions.

Police Scotland also warned members of public over "significant" issues throughout the Buchan area in Aberdeenshire.

BEAR and Aberdeenshire Roads Department were contacted to address the local flooding.

