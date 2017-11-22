Woman injured after being hit by van outside Scotmid shop

The woman was taken to hospital following the incident in Clepington Road, Dundee.

Collisions: Police appealed for witnesses to contact them. Google 2017

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a van outside a Scotmid store in Dundee.

The woman was struck by a white Fiat van on Clepington Road around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene, near Caird Avenue, and the woman was taken to Ninewells Howpital.

Medics say she is in a stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to call police on 101.

