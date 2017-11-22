Coastguard search for missing fisherman stood down

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat Varuna was found on rocks in Wester Ross.

Missing: No trace of Mr Macleod has been found.

The coastguard search for a missing fisherman in Wester Ross has been stood down.

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat Varuna was discovered on rocks north of Applecross on Monday afternoon.

A major search was launched for the 57-year-old after a passer-by spotted the boat with its engine still running.

On Wednesday the coastguard said their searches had been terminated, though some local vessels may still be searching for Mr Macleod.

Overcast and misty conditions hampered the search operation on Tuesday.

Kyle and Portree lifeboats and the rescue helicopter based at Stornoway were called out, but no trace of Mr Macleod was found.

A spokesman said the coastguard would be assisting police with their enquiries.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) also said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.