Trains cancelled as railway line closes after landslip
Services in the Highlands have been halted after damage to the track at Dingwall.
A railway line has been closed after a landslip.
Trains in the Highlands have been cancelled while others have also been affected.
Services from Inverness to Dingwall, Tain, Invergordon and Alness will not run.
ScotRail said the line will remain closed on Wednesday while engineers repair the damage.
Stagecoach is accepting tickets on the affected routes.
