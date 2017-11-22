Man abused young children while their mother was out

James Hocking targeted two young sisters 'a few times a week' for almost three years.

Dundee Sheriff Court: Hocking was jailed for three years and three months.

A man sexually abused two young sisters "a few times a week" while their mother was out.

James Hocking, 35, a prisoner at HMP Perth, targeted the girls over almost three years.

He would only stop attacking them when he heard their mother return.

She shouted "rot in hell, you paedophile" as Hocking was led to the cells at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday after being jailed for more than three years.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court Hocking's victims were eight and nine when he began abusing them.

Ms Robertson said: "He would only stop when he heard the buzzer indicating the mother had returned home."

The second girl later told how Hocking would target her when she was left alone with him.

Hocking pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, sexual assault and failing to appear at an earlier court date.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: "He accepts wrongdoing but is uncomfortable discussing the specific allegations.

"There's clearly work to be done on his issues if he's not to reoffend."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Hocking for a total of three years and three months and placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

He said: "I've come to the conclusion that because of the nature and length of time over which you committed these offences that the only appropriate disposal is a custodial sentence.

"The nature of the conduct and the breach of trust means a custodial sentence is inevitable."

