Teenager filmed ten-year-old girls changing at pool

The 16-year-old admitted recording the children in a cubicle at Perth Leisure Pool.

Perth: The girls were both ten years old. Google 2017

A teenager used his mobile phone to secretly film young girls changing at a swimming pool.

The 16-year-old used his mobile phone to covertly record footage of two ten-year-old girls while they were drying off and getting changed in a cubicle at Perth Leisure Pool.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was placed on the sex offenders register and under social work supervision for a year at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He admitted using his phone to record video of the girls while they changed in a private cubicle at the pool on 11 June this year.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told him: "Clearly this has left you with a conviction for a sexual offence on your record, which will remain with you for the rest of your life.

"It is important your offending behaviour is addressed to prevent any re-occurrence and to provide protection for the public in the long-term."

She also imposed a conduct requirement which means social workers and police can search any internet-enabled device he owns at any time.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.