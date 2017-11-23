Final four crew members of Malaviya Seven leave Aberdeen

They had been stuck in the city for more than a year after the ship was detained.

Home: The final four crew members are finally leaving Aberdeen. STV

The remaining four crew on the Malaviya Seven are leaving Aberdeen this morning.

The Indian supply ship has been stranded in the city for more than a year over unpaid wages.

Some of the crew left in September, others followed last week.

A buyer has now been found for the vessel, allowing all the crewmen to return to India.

The crew were owed around £670,000 in unpaid wages.

The crew members had been largely confined to the ship due to not having the necessary travel documents to be in the UK.

For the past year, they were reliant on the goodwill of Aberdeen locals for food to survive.

