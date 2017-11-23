Woman trapped in overturned car after crash near house

The incident happened on Craig O'loch Road in Forfar, Angus, on Thursday.

Forfar: Road has been closed. STV

A woman was trapped in an overturned car after a crash.

The incident happened on Craig O'loch Road in Forfar, Angus, shortly after 9am on Thursday.

The woman was released by firefighters and is being treated by paramedics.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently blocked.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have three appliances of around 15 firefighters at the scene. The woman has been released."

Crash: Woman was released by firefighters. STV

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.