Strike threat at nuclear power plant in row over pay

Industrial action could bring a halt to decommissioning work at Dounreay.

Dounreay: Dispute over pay at former reactor site. PA Archive/PA Images

Workers at Dounreay nuclear power plant will vote on industrial action in a row over pay.

It follows the rejection of a 1.75% pay rise offer by more than two thirds of staff.

Any action could bring a halt to decommissioning work at the power station on the north coast of Caithness.

Unite spokesman John Deighan said: "Obviously for a time the workers were prepared to make sacrifices to safeguard their jobs.

"But they feel it's now time to get a decent pay deal to make up for the years of the pay cap and 'austerity wages'.

"The company has made plenty in recent years and can definitely afford to pay more than the less than 2% that's been put on the table so far."

The three unions representing workers at the plant - Unite, Prospect and GMB - will ballot members before Christmas.

Unions entered a similar dispute with management over a 1% pay offer in 2016.

