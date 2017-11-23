Death of man found in van at Travelodge not suspicious
The 26-year-old was found dead in the car park of the hotel in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.
The death of a man whose body was found in a van at a Travelodge was not suspicious, according to police.
The 26-year-old was found dead in the car park of the hotel in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, on Tuesday.
Forensics officers cordoned off the area from noon while they carried out an investigation.
Police now say the death of the man, who has not been identified, was not suspicious.
Detective inspector David Howieson said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance whilst we dealt with this incident.
"We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will now be sent to the procurator fiscal, as is standard in all sudden deaths.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.