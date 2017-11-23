Lorry careers down embankment amid heavy snowfall
The crash happened on the B974 at Cairn O'Mount in Aberdeenshire on Thursday.
Officers closed the road at 11.45am, warning it could take four hours before the lorry is recovered.
No one was injured in the crash, which has left the lorry stuck in a ditch.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The driver was not injured but the road has been closed."
