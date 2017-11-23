Woman pulled from water after plunging into harbour

Emergency services were called out in Aberdeen shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.

Aberdeen: Aberdeen Lifeboat

A woman has been pulled from the water after plunging into a harbour.

Emergency services were called out in Aberdeen shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.

The woman was pulled out of the water at Jamieson's Quay near Market Street.

An Aberdeen lifeboat spokesman said: "The woman, who was unhurt and remained conscious throughout, was rescued to the safety of the inshore lifeboat and was speedily returned to Aberdeen lifeboat station shortly before 1pm."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.