Woman, 73, seriously injured after being hit by car

Pedestrian rushed to hospital as police launch investigation into collision.

Crash: The woman was hit around 5.30pm (file pic). © STV

A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car on a road in Aberdeenshire.

The woman was walking along the B999 Tarves to Pitmeddon Road at East Newseat of Tolquhon when she was struck by the Ford Fiesta around 5.30pm on Thursday.

She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers say they are especially interested in talking to trace the driver of a car which was travelling towards Tarves at the time of the collision.

